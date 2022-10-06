|Job Title
(click for Job Description)
|Minimum Salary
|Closing Date
|Administrative Assistant (0623)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/16/2022
|Apprentice Police Telecommunic (0551)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/10/2022
|This position is only for non-certified applicants. If you are already a TCOLE certified telecommunicator, please consider applying for the DART Telecommunicator position. THIS POSITION WILL REMAIN POSTED UNTIL FILLED.
|Bus Mechanic – ED (5401)
|$28.84/hour
|10/17/2022
|Bus Student Operator (5200)
|$21.13/hour
|10/17/2022
|DART Police Officer (0066)
|$70,000
|10/10/2022
|All successful candidates will be hired at an annual salary between $70,000 and $103,421, depending on years of law enforcement experience. THIS POSITION WILL REMAIN POSTED UNTIL FILLED.
|DART Police Telecommunications (0554)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/10/2022
|This position is only for TCOLE certified applicants. If you are not already a TCOLE certified telecommunicator, please consider applying for the DART Apprentice Telecommunicator position. THIS POSITION WILL REMAIN POSTED UNTIL FILLED.
|Director Project Controls (0002B)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/13/2022
|Economic Opportunity Specialis (0807)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/24/2022
|Fare Enforcement Officer (0443)
|$39,546
|10/10/2022
|Logistics Planner (0853)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/10/2022
|Maintainer – Traction Power-NW (9929)
|$31.25/hour
|10/13/2022
|Planner II-Service Analysis (7550)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/31/2022
|Project Manager I (0355)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/20/2022
|Service Desk I (7557A)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/11/2022
|Servicer – ED (5305)
|$17.11/hour
|10/20/2022
|Supv Signal Systems (6102)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/9/2022
|VP Rail Operations (0873A)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/6/2022
|Vice President Bus Operations (0867)
|Salary commensurate with experience and education
|10/6/2022
|WSA Rail Equipment Mechanic (5403A)
|TBD
|10/10/2022
Now through November 30, 2022, earn up to a $3,500 sign-on bonus
when you put your career in motion as a DART bus operator!
Out of town candidate? DART also offers a $1,500 relocation package!
Click here to learn more.
The DART Police Department is offering a sign-on bonus of $5,000 for new DART Police Officers, and $2,000 for new DART Fare Enforcement Officers.
Learn more at dart.org/policejobs.
