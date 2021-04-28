Los ganadores de los premios Óscar 2021
Nomadland” fue la película más premiada de la 93 edición del óscar con tres galardones: mejor cinta, mejor dirección (Chloé Zhao) y mejor actriz (Frances McDormand), mientras que Anthony Hopkins se llevó el de mejor actor por “The Father”. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “The Father”, “Sound of Metal”, “Soul”, “Mank” y “Judas and the Black Messiah”, se llevaron dos estatuillas cada una.
Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores del Óscar 2021:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“Nomadland”.
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”).
MEJOR ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”).
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)
MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN
“Soul”.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father”.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman”.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
“Another Round” (Dinamarca).
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
“Soul” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).
MEJOR SONIDO
“Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
“If Anything Happens I Love You”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN
“Two Distant Strangers”.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Erik Messerschmidt, por “Mank”
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
“My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
“Colette”.
MEJOR MONTAJE
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por “Sound of Metal”.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher, por “Tenet”.
0 Comments