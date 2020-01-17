Mariscos La Reyna

Mariscos La Reyna has been thriving in the DFW for over 21 years with 6 locations. Family run and operated, we strive to provide the best Mexican Style Seafood and Home-style Mexican flare in the area. Primarily serving the Hispanic community for many years, we have gained a large following of loyal patrons. It’s this focus on under-the-sea goodies done in the style of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines that makes Mariscos La Reyna stand out in a neighborhood crowded with taquerías and Latin American eating establishments. Look forward to serving you soon.

http://www.mariscoslareyna.com

+1 214-941-6661