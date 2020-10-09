IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

The City of Dallas is closely monitoring the national outbreak of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. The City is working with our public health partners at Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the city has best practices in place for the general public.

View COVID-19 reported cases in Dallas County & regional data here.

Mortgage & Rental Assistance Program Data | COVID-19 Relief Fund Rental Assistance Program